Microsoft has announced a new support policy for iOS for their Outlook mail app. Microsoft will only support 2 versions of iOS and WatchOS under the new policy, the current one and the previous one.

With iOS 15 currently in beta, Outlook for iOS is preparing to remove support for iOS 13. Similarly, Microsoft will remove support for watchOS 6.

Going forward, once iOS 15 is released to GA, the system requirements for Outlook for iOS will be updated to reflect support for iOS 15 and watchOS 7 and 8 will be the only supported versions for Apple Watch.

After iOS 15 is released, Outlook devices running iOS 13, or lower will no longer receive Office app updates. At that time, customers will be able to continue to use the older version of Outlook for iOS. Once they update their device to iOS 14 or above, they will receive the newest version of Outlook.

Over time, Outlook for iOS on iOS 13 devices will eventually stop synchronizing email and calendar data, unless they have a supported version of iOS.

This change does not affect anyone using Outlook for iOS apps on iOS 14 or above.

Microsoft recommends Apple device users update their operating system as soon as possible.