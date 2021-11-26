Microsoft has pushed a new update to the Microsoft Outlook app on Android. Taking the app to version 4.2145.1, the update adds a new feature for Surface Duo and Duo 2 users. With the latest update installed, Surface Duo and Duo 2 users will now be able to use handwriting tools to write within emails using the Surface Slim Pen. The update also includes performance improvements and general bug fixes.

Changelog

Pen notes on Surface Duo – Outlook users on Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 and Surface Pen can now use handwriting tools to write within emails using a pen, highlighter, pencil, and eraser, with adjustable colors and thickness.

– Outlook users on Microsoft Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 and Surface Pen can now use handwriting tools to write within emails using a pen, highlighter, pencil, and eraser, with adjustable colors and thickness. All weekly updates also include performance improvements and bug fixes aimed at optimizing Outlook.

via WBI