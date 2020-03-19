Microsoft Outlook for iOS updated with a new feature

Microsoft recently released a new update for Outlook app in Apple App Store. The updated Outlook app allows you to help your colleagues prioritize the meetings. With the new feature, you can now mark attendees as either required or options when creating events.

Outlook for iOS comes with several new features to deliver great email experience. Some of them are listed below.

Focus on the right things with our smart inbox – we help you sort between messages you need to act on straight away and everything else.

Swipe to quickly schedule, delete and archive messages.

Share your meeting availability with just a tap and easily find times to meet with others.

Find everything you’re looking for with our new search experience, including files, contacts, and your upcoming trips.

View and attach any file from your email, OneDrive, Dropbox, and more, without having to download them to your phone.

Bring all the apps you love in Outlook, including Facebook, Evernote, Trello, and more.

Open Word, Excel, or other Office document attachments to edit them directly in the corresponding app and attach them back to an email.

You can download the updated Outlook app here from App Store.