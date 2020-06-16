Back in January this year, we reported Microsoft is working on a new feature that will let Outlook users report phishing attacks to Microsoft. The feature was made available for Outlook users on Android in the month of February. And now, Microsoft Outlook for iOS also got the new feature that lets users report spam and phishing messages so that they can keep their inbox safe.

If you are using Microsoft Outlook on an iOS device, you can find the new Report Junk option exactly where you find actions like Archive and Delete. You can see the official changelog below.

See something fishy? Report spam and phishing messages to keep your inbox safe. Find the new Report Junk option right where you find other actions like Archive and Delete. Available on Office 365 and Outlook.com accounts.

You can download and install Microsoft Outlook on your iOS device from the below link, or you can head over to App Store and search for the app.