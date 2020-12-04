Microsoft brings several new features to the latest Outlook for Android Insider update

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Outlook for Android

Yesterday, Microsoft released a new Office for Android Build 16.0.13530.20022 for Insiders. This new build comes with several new features for Outlook app. For example, you can now select multiple images, convert, and share them as PDF via the Office shortcut. Also, you can add, edit and delete notes, shapes and dates on your PDF. Find the full change log below.

What’s new in Outlook for Android:

Adding new content types

Now you can find recently recorded meetings and SharePoint posts in the Recommended section on the Search tab.

Search tabbed results

Quickly find what you’re looking for by switching between search results in mail, people, and events.

Recommended feed

You can now tap the header of the Recommended section to bring up a vertical feed with more recommended documents, meeting recordings, and other personalized content.

Create PDF from Images using shortcut

Select multiple images, convert, and share them as PDF via the Office shortcut – Create PDF visible in Share Tray.

Insert Notes, Dates and Shape in PDFs

You can now do much more with your PDF files! Add, edit and delete notes, shapes and dates on your PDF.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments