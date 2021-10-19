The Outlook Mobile Play My Emails feature reads out emails received in the Outlook app in what Microsoft calls a “natural” voice; using the technology behind Cortana’s natural speaking capabilities. When you are on your commute, multitasking or anytime your hands may be busy doing other things, you can ask Cortana to read text out loud from your email messages.

Previously the Play My Emails feature was only available for English-speaking users in US, UK, India, Australia, and Canada, but over the course of the year it has been rolling out to other languages.

We reported last week that Microsoft announced the coming support for Brazilian Portuguese, though only on iOS.

They wrote:

Play My Emails in Outlook for iOS now supports playing your emails in Brazilian Portuguese for users in Brazil. This is in addition to our support of English speaking users.

Now Android, the most popular mobile OS in Brazil, has also been added to the supported platforms there.

The feature is set to roll out next month, in November 2021.

End users will see a message at the bottom of the inbox screen once they receive the app update with this feature and can then tap the message to launch the on-boarding process.

Play My Email is available Office 365, Outlook.com and Gmail accounts. However, you can play email from only one account at a time, even if you have Outlook set to All Accounts. Play My Emails requires an active network connection to the cloud.