Here’s how much Microsoft will charge you for an out-of-warranty service for your Surface device or accessory

If your Surface device or accessory is not under Standard Limited Warranty or Microsoft Complete Extended Service Plan, you can get out-of-warranty service from Microsoft for a fee. Microsoft has now published a price list for repairs and replacement for Surface products. Please note that these are subject to change upon inspection by service team. For exchange orders, Microsoft will replace your device or accessory with a similar refurbished product. Find the full out-of-warranty service price list below.

Surface devices: Product Price (USD) Surface Laptop Go 349.00 Surface Laptop Go Battery Replacement Service 240.00 Surface Duo 649.00 Surface Duo Battery Replacement Service 299.00 Surface Book 3 – 15″ 649.00 Surface Book 3 – 13.5” 599.00 Surface Book 2 – 15″ 649.00 Surface Book 2 – 13.5” 599.00 Surface Book 599.00 Surface Go 2 249.00 Surface Go 2 Battery Replacement Service 210.00 Surface Go 249.00 Surface Laptop 4 – 15″ 549.00 Surface Laptop 4 – 15″ Battery replacement service 400.00 Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5″ 499.00 Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5″ Battery replacement service 340.00 Surface Laptop 3 – 15″ Liquid damage repair

Screen or physical damage repair

Battery replacement service

General repair (excludes liquid, screen & physical damage) 549.00

460.00

400.00

350.00 Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5″ Liquid damage repair

Screen or physical damage repair

Battery replacement service

General repair (excludes liquid, screen & physical damage) 499.00

400.00

340.00

310.00 Surface Laptop 2 450.00 Surface Laptop 450.00 Surface Pro X 499.00 Surface Pro X Battery Replacement Service 330.00 Surface Pro 7+ 450.00 Surface Pro 7+ Battery Replacement Service 290.00 Surface Pro 7 450.00 Surface Pro 7 Battery Replacement Service 290.00 Surface Pro 6 450.00 Surface Pro 5 450.00 Surface Pro 4 599.00 Surface Studio 2 899.00 Surface Studio 899.00 Surface Headphones, Earbuds, and accessories: Product Price (USD) Surface Earbuds (Bundle) 179.00 Surface Earbuds Cable 31.00 Surface Earbuds Case 33.00 Surface Earbuds Pair 99.00 Surface Earbuds Tips 35.00 Surface Headphones 2 159.00 Surface Headphones 2 Cables 19.00 Surface Headphones 2 Carrying Case 19.00 Surface Headphones 2 Ear Muffs 29.00 Surface Headphones 179.00 Surface Headphones Cables 29.00 Surface Headphones Carrying Case 29.00 Surface Headphones Ear Muffs 39.00 Surface Slim Pen Tip 7.00

Note: Out-of-warranty offers have been discontinued for the following products: Surface Pro 3, Surface Pro 3 LTE, Surface 3, Surface 2, Surface Pro 2, Surface Pro 1, Surface RT.

Source: Microsoft via: Dr.windows