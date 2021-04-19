Here’s how much Microsoft will charge you for an out-of-warranty service for your Surface device or accessory

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Family

If your Surface device or accessory is not under Standard Limited Warranty or Microsoft Complete Extended Service Plan, you can get out-of-warranty service from Microsoft for a fee. Microsoft has now published a price list for repairs and replacement for Surface products. Please note that these are subject to change upon inspection by service team. For exchange orders, Microsoft will replace your device or accessory with a similar refurbished product. Find the full out-of-warranty service price list below.

Surface devices:

ProductPrice (USD)
Surface Laptop Go349.00
Surface Laptop Go Battery Replacement Service240.00
Surface Duo649.00
Surface Duo Battery Replacement Service299.00
Surface Book 3 – 15″649.00
Surface Book 3 – 13.5”599.00
Surface Book 2 – 15″649.00
Surface Book 2 – 13.5”599.00
Surface Book599.00
Surface Go 2249.00
Surface Go 2 Battery Replacement Service210.00
Surface Go249.00
Surface Laptop 4 – 15″549.00
Surface Laptop 4 – 15″ Battery replacement service400.00
Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5″499.00
Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5″ Battery replacement service340.00
Surface Laptop 3 – 15″Liquid damage repair
Screen or physical damage repair
Battery replacement service
General repair (excludes liquid, screen & physical damage)		549.00
460.00
400.00
350.00
Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5″Liquid damage repair
Screen or physical damage repair
Battery replacement service
General repair (excludes liquid, screen & physical damage)		499.00
400.00
340.00
310.00
Surface Laptop 2450.00
Surface Laptop450.00
Surface Pro X499.00
Surface Pro X Battery Replacement Service330.00
Surface Pro 7+450.00
Surface Pro 7+ Battery Replacement Service290.00
Surface Pro 7450.00
Surface Pro 7 Battery Replacement Service290.00
Surface Pro 6450.00
Surface Pro 5450.00
Surface Pro 4599.00
Surface Studio 2899.00
Surface Studio899.00

Surface Headphones, Earbuds, and accessories: 

ProductPrice (USD)
Surface Earbuds (Bundle)179.00
Surface Earbuds Cable31.00
Surface Earbuds Case33.00
Surface Earbuds Pair99.00
Surface Earbuds Tips35.00
Surface Headphones 2159.00
Surface Headphones 2 Cables19.00
Surface Headphones 2 Carrying Case19.00
Surface Headphones 2 Ear Muffs29.00
Surface Headphones179.00
Surface Headphones Cables29.00
Surface Headphones Carrying Case29.00
Surface Headphones Ear Muffs39.00
Surface Slim Pen Tip7.00

Note: Out-of-warranty offers have been discontinued for the following products: Surface Pro 3, Surface Pro 3 LTE, Surface 3, Surface 2, Surface Pro 2, Surface Pro 1, Surface RT.

Source: Microsoft via: Dr.windows

