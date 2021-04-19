Here’s how much Microsoft will charge you for an out-of-warranty service for your Surface device or accessory

If your Surface device or accessory is not under Standard Limited Warranty or Microsoft Complete Extended Service Plan, you can get out-of-warranty service from Microsoft for a fee. Microsoft has now published a price list for repairs and replacement for Surface products. Please note that these are subject to change upon inspection by service team. For exchange orders, Microsoft will replace your device or accessory with a similar refurbished product. Find the full out-of-warranty service price list below.
Surface devices:
|Product
|Price (USD)
|Surface Laptop Go
|349.00
|Surface Laptop Go Battery Replacement Service
|240.00
|Surface Duo
|649.00
|Surface Duo Battery Replacement Service
|299.00
|Surface Book 3 – 15″
|649.00
|Surface Book 3 – 13.5”
|599.00
|Surface Book 2 – 15″
|649.00
|Surface Book 2 – 13.5”
|599.00
|Surface Book
|599.00
|Surface Go 2
|249.00
|Surface Go 2 Battery Replacement Service
|210.00
|Surface Go
|249.00
|Surface Laptop 4 – 15″
|549.00
|Surface Laptop 4 – 15″ Battery replacement service
|400.00
|Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5″
|499.00
|Surface Laptop 4 – 13.5″ Battery replacement service
|340.00
|Surface Laptop 3 – 15″
|Liquid damage repair
Screen or physical damage repair
Battery replacement service
General repair (excludes liquid, screen & physical damage)
|549.00
460.00
400.00
350.00
|Surface Laptop 3 – 13.5″
|Liquid damage repair
Screen or physical damage repair
Battery replacement service
General repair (excludes liquid, screen & physical damage)
|499.00
400.00
340.00
310.00
|Surface Laptop 2
|450.00
|Surface Laptop
|450.00
|Surface Pro X
|499.00
|Surface Pro X Battery Replacement Service
|330.00
|Surface Pro 7+
|450.00
|Surface Pro 7+ Battery Replacement Service
|290.00
|Surface Pro 7
|450.00
|Surface Pro 7 Battery Replacement Service
|290.00
|Surface Pro 6
|450.00
|Surface Pro 5
|450.00
|Surface Pro 4
|599.00
|Surface Studio 2
|899.00
|Surface Studio
|899.00
Surface Headphones, Earbuds, and accessories:
|Product
|Price (USD)
|Surface Earbuds (Bundle)
|179.00
|Surface Earbuds Cable
|31.00
|Surface Earbuds Case
|33.00
|Surface Earbuds Pair
|99.00
|Surface Earbuds Tips
|35.00
|Surface Headphones 2
|159.00
|Surface Headphones 2 Cables
|19.00
|Surface Headphones 2 Carrying Case
|19.00
|Surface Headphones 2 Ear Muffs
|29.00
|Surface Headphones
|179.00
|Surface Headphones Cables
|29.00
|Surface Headphones Carrying Case
|29.00
|Surface Headphones Ear Muffs
|39.00
|Surface Slim Pen Tip
|7.00
Note: Out-of-warranty offers have been discontinued for the following products: Surface Pro 3, Surface Pro 3 LTE, Surface 3, Surface 2, Surface Pro 2, Surface Pro 1, Surface RT.
