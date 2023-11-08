Microsoft now using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to support the explosive growth of its AI services

Microsoft’s AI services are experiencing explosive growth in the recent times. Microsoft’s AI services include Bing Chat, various copilots including GitHub Copilot. Microsoft 365 Copilot and Windows Copilot, and others. Particularly, Bing Chat users have engaged in more than 1.9 billion chats till date. In order to support more Microsoft Bing conversational searches, Microsoft is now using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in addition to its own Azure cloud infrastructure. Microsoft will be using OCI’s AI infrastructure for inferencing of AI models that are powering Bing Chat. OCI’s AI infrastructure include OCI Compute Bare Metal instances, ultra-low latency RDMA cluster networking, and a choice of HPC storage. They can be configured with up to 4,096 OCI Compute Bare Metal instances with 32,768 A100 GPUs or 16,384 H100 GPUs, and petabytes of clustered file system storage.

Thanks to the Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure, Microsoft can use managed services like Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to orchestrate OCI Compute at scale based on the demand for Bing Chat.

“Generative AI is a monumental technological leap and Oracle is enabling Microsoft and thousands of other businesses to build and run new products with our OCI AI capabilities,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “By furthering our collaboration with Microsoft, we are able to help bring new experiences to more people around the world.”

“Microsoft Bing is leveraging the latest advancements in AI to provide a dramatically better search experience for people across the world,” said Divya Kumar, global head of marketing for Search & AI at Microsoft. “Our collaboration with Oracle and use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure along with our Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, will expand access to customers and improve the speed of many of our search results.”