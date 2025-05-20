Microsoft open-sources Windows Subsystem for Linux after nearly a decade

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

On May 19, Microsoft officially open-sourced the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), nearly nine years after its original launch. The company moved the project to GitHub under the MIT license, giving developers access to the codebase and the ability to build WSL from source.

WSL lets users run Linux binaries natively on Windows without setting up a virtual machine or dual-boot system. Until now, Microsoft controlled WSL development internally. With this shift, the open-source community can now report bugs, suggest features, and directly contribute to its future.

Microsoft published detailed build instructions and added support for building WSL in Visual Studio Code. The GitHub repository also includes tools, documentation, and issue tracking. This change reflects Microsoft’s growing commitment to open development practices, particularly for its developer-focused tools.

WSL has become a staple for developers working across platforms, especially those who rely on Linux-based tools but prefer Windows for other tasks. Open-sourcing it removes barriers to contribution and allows faster iteration from the broader community.

With this move, Microsoft hands over more control to developers, aligning WSL with the open nature of many tools it connects with. It’s a major shift in how Microsoft approaches core development infrastructure.

