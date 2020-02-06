Microsoft OneDrive for iOS has received an update. Taking the app to Version 11.18, the update introduces a small yet important improvement to the app.

With the latest update installed, OneDrive users on iOS will be able to share an album with the view and edit permissions from within the app, as a result of which you and your friends will now be able to add photos to the shared album. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

You can now share an album with view and edit permissions from the app. In other words, you and all your friends can now add photos to the shared album and reminisce together.

This wouldn’t be possible without your feedback. If you run into any issues, please shake your device and tap “Report a Problem.”

In related news, Microsoft recently made a noteworthy change in the OneDrive for iOS app. OneDrive for iOS now uploads images in HEIF format instead of JPG. Microsoft also introduced an improved shared view, which contains new groupings.

You can download and install Microsoft OneDrive on your iOS device from this link, or you can head over to Apple App Store and search for the app.

via Onmsft