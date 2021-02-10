Microsoft releases new Office Insider build with new features for Word and Outlook apps

Microsoft today released the February build for Office Insiders in the Windows Current Channel (Preview). This Version 2102 Build 13801.20084 comes with new features for Outlook and Word apps. There is a new dictation toolbar to offer better user experience. Also, this new Outlook build now allows users to share emails into their Microsoft Teams chats and channels. You can find the full change log below.

Word, Outlook

Dictation just got better

It’s now easier to create content with your voice with the new dictation toolbar, voice commands, and auto-punctuation support.

Word

Share your comments with co-authors only once they’re complete, enjoy improved @mention notifications, and be more productive with a consistent commenting experience between Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Outlook

Tables are more accessible for screen readers

This feature makes the content in tables more accessible for screen readers.

Natural Language Support in Search

With Natural Language in search, you simply type the way you would ask a question/statement, no fancy syntax needed. We take the guess work out of choosing the right words and understand your intents expressed naturally.

Share to Teams

You can now share emails into your Microsoft Teams chats and channels.