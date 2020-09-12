Microsoft releases Office Insider build 13304.20000 with a new theme option

Microsoft today announced the release of new Office Insider Build 13304.20000 for Windows Beta Channel users. This new Office Insider build adds the ability for Office apps to automatically switch themes based on Windows 10 Dark mode setting.
Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Access, OneNote, Project, Publisher, Visio
Office can follow your Windows 10 Dark Mode setting
Using Windows 10 in Dark Mode? Office can now switch themes to match automatically. Choose “Use system setting” as your Office Theme.
Excel
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where there could be a noticeable delay when switching between worksheets with large amounts of data when ‘Page Break Preview’ was enabled.
PowerPoint
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue where GIF’s would animate only once in the editor and slide shows.
Outlook
Notable fixes
- We fixed an issue with emails being hidden after turning Focused Inbox off and doing a sort.
Source: Microsoft
