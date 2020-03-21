Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Windows. The new Build 12711.20000 introduces new features to Outlooks and PowerPoint, and plenty of fixes and improvements. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
Feature updates
Outlook
- Calendar visual refresh: Last year, we brought you a refreshed mail experience, and, this year, it is the calendar’s turn to get a facelift! The updates are fresh but familiar so, as a seasoned Outlook user, you can jump in and be more productive right away.
- Help protect data in your group: The Sensitivity label you choose when creating a group is applied to group email, documents, and team sites
PowerPoint
- Update slides during slide show: Update slides changed by other authors during your presentation.
Resolved issues
Excel
- This change addresses delays when processing images with malformed or invalid protocol information.
Outlook
- This change addresses delays when processing images with malformed or invalid protocol information.
- This change fixes an issue where the latest changes to draft emails were not being updated.
- Fixed an issue where right-mouse clicking on a file and using ‘Send to’ would not work.
- Fixed an issue where if a user had a customized the search path for the Address book, Outlook’s name resolution scope would be limited to the customized path rather than including the Global Address List (GAL).
- Fixed an issue where within a set of returned search results, sorting the results by Categories would not display the Category colors.
Project
- Fixed an issue where the ‘ProjectBeforeTaskChange’ Visual Basic Applications (VBA) event did not fire when a user clicked the “Inactivate” button found on the Tasks Ribbon within the Scheduling grouping.
- If you set predecessor or successor details from within a Form type view, the ProjectBeforeTaskChange Visual Basic Applications (VBA) event didn’t always capture the changes. For example, if you deleted a dependency and clicked OK on the form, the event did not fire. This behavior has been fixed.
- Fixed an issue where the latest values for the Actual Cost of Work Performed (ACWP) would not be displayed after making a change, such as a date change.
- Fixed an issue where opening a project using the Most Recently Used (MRU) menu opened the project file with Read/Write access.
- This change fixes an issue where if you created a manual task with a start date and a time (but no duration), it would be displayed with an incorrect time on the timeline.
- Fixed an issue where printing a timeline using Hijri calendar would result in a month being skipped or duplicated in the print view.
- This change addresses an issue where working in Team Planner with GDI objects, could result in the over allocation of GDI objects and create low memory conditions.
Word
- Fixed an issue where the functionality to post comments was disabled.
- This change addresses delays when processing images with malformed or invalid protocol information.
- This change addresses an issue where the account manager would not dispatch messages resulting in a hang with third party applications.
- This change fixes an issue where the Table of Contents would get updated with heading styles which were not present in the document.
- Fixed an issue where digital signatures saved in Word documents would be removed when mailing the documents.
To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.
