Microsoft announces next generation of Azure VMware Solution

Microsoft today announced the preview of the next generation of Azure VMware Solution which allows you to seamlessly move VMware-based workloads from your datacenter to Azure. This is the official solution supported by Microsoft and endorsed by VMware.

The ability to move on-premise applications to cloud without the cost, effort, or risk of re-architecting applications or retooling operations is critical. This new solution from Microsoft delivers on that front. Microsoft also allows customers to save money with Windows Server and SQL Server workloads running on Azure VMware by taking advantage of Azure Hybrid Benefits.

Highlights:

You can provision a full VMware Cloud Foundation environment on Azure and gain compute and storage elasticity as your business needs change.

Customers can maintain operational consistency as they accelerate a move to the cloud with the use of familiar VMware technology including VMWare vSphere, HCX, NSX-T, and vSAN.

the new Azure VMware Solution has an option to add VMware HCX Enterprise, which will enable customers to further simplify their migration efforts to Azure including support for bulk live migrations.

HCX also enables customers running older versions of vSphere on-premises to move to newer versions of vSphere seamlessly running on Azure VMware Solution.

“This is an amazing milestone for Microsoft and VMware to meet our customers where they are today on their cloud journey. Azure VMware Solution is a great example of how we design Azure services to support a broad range of customer workloads. Through close collaboration with the VMware team, I’m excited that customers running VMware on-premises will be able to benefit from Azure’s highly reliable infrastructure sooner,” said Jason Zander, Executive Vice President at Microsoft.

The Azure VMware Solution preview is now available in US East and West Europe Azure regions. The service is expected to be generally available in the second half of 2020. You can learn more about Azure VMWare Solution preview from the link below.

Source: Microsoft