Microsoft announces new travel experiences on Bing

Microsoft recently announced new travel experiences on Bing. These new features will help you save time and money on travel planning. When you search for a location on Microsoft Bing, you will be presented with a page in a visually rich format like the above. When you click the Travel Guide link, you will be presented with a one-stop page where you can find information on the location and itineraries to flights and hotels and more.

Microsoft Bing has partnered with top industry players to bring you the competitive rates for booking flights and hotels. You also have offer packages of bundled hotel and flight experiences.

If you are not sure about the destination, you can check out the Travel Guide home page. The page rotates through top destinations worldwide, you can click ‘Explore more’ to visit the detailed page for a place. You can click ‘Experience in 360’ to check out immersive views.

You can check out the ‘Coupons & Deals’ section to browse cost-conscious options for flights, trip packages, and more.

This rich travel experience is available in the US and will be available in more markets in the future.

