Microsoft announces new task management experience in Teams

Microsoft today announced that the existing Planner app in Teams will become the new Tasks app. The new Tasks experience in Teams will provide a new unified view of both personal and assigned tasks within Teams. This new Tasks app consolidates tasks across Microsoft To Do, Teams channels, Planner and Outlook.
The Personal lists and Team lists in Tasks let users view and manage all their personal and team tasks and prioritize their work.
Highlights of the Tasks app:
- Users have smart views including tasks assigned to you, priority as well as the start or due date.
- Users can choose the view that works the best for them – list, boards, charts, schedules – to get things done.
- Tasks for HQ and Firstline Workers in Teams – Tasks targeting, publishing and reporting.
- Tasks targeting, publishing and reporting in Teams allows corporate and regional leadership to send task lists targeted to the relevant locations, such as specific retail stores, and track their progress through automatic real-time reports.
- Managers have tools to easily direct activities within their stores, and Firstline Workers have a simple prioritized list available via their personal or company-issued mobile device showing them exactly what to do next.
On Teams desktop, the app name will initially appear as Planner to users. The name will then change to Tasks by Planner and To Do, and later on, it will be renamed to Tasks. On Teams mobile clients, users will always see the app name as Tasks.
Source: Microsoft