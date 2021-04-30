Microsoft delivered all these new features for Microsoft Teams this month

This month, Microsoft delivered several new features for Microsoft Teams users. Breakout room retention and participant reassignment, improved Polls support, custom Backgrounds on iOS for Teams meetings and Teams casting from Android and iOS mobile apps are some of the new features. Microsoft also promised that Teams will get even more features in May.

Find the full list of features delivered in April 2021 below.

Meetings and webinars

Breakout room retention and participant reassignment

Organizers can now reassign participants even when rooms are opened. Previously, you could only reassign when rooms were closed. Breakout room assignments also now persist over multiple sessions. These features are useful for efficiently managing discussions and ensuring the right participants are in each breakout. Learn more

Invite-only meeting options

A new meeting setting is now available in Teams meeting options that automatically sends those who were not originally invited by the organizer to the lobby. For example, if an invitee forwards a meeting invitation to a colleague, when that person tries to join, they’ll be directed to wait in the lobby until the host selects to admit them. This helps prevent those uninvited from joining the meeting. Learn more

Polls in Teams meetings has advanced capabilities for expanded options, intelligent suggestions and analytics

Attendees and guest attendees on mobile devices can now participate in Polls in Teams meetings. Also, discover intelligent poll suggestions to prepare relevant poll questions quickly and analyze responses to take swift action post-meeting. Learn More

Enhanced meeting creation and expiration policies

For added security and compliance, Teams meetings and join links are disabled for users whose scheduling permissions have been revoked. Previously, a user could continue to reuse their old meeting join links after their scheduling capabilities have been disabled. This policy update automatically expires those old meeting links so they can’t be reused.

Improvements to audio permissions settings for attendees

As a meeting presenter and organizer, you can now manage attendee audio permissions with greater flexibility. Attendees no longer need to request to speak for you to allow them to unmute, and you also have the ability to prevent individual attendees from unmuting. Learn more

External presenter support for Live Events

For Live Events created in Teams, you can allow anonymous users who do not have an Microsoft Service Account (MSA) or Azure Active Directory (AAD) identity to be a presenter. This makes it easier for people outside of your organization to deliver presentations for your Live Events. Learn more

Producer Management in Teams Live Events

You can now manage a live event as a Producer in a separate Teams window, so you can simultaneously support the event, while still collaborating with others on Teams.

Custom Backgrounds on iOS for Teams meetings

Custom backgrounds are now available on iOS. Select from Microsoft provided backgrounds or one of your own directly from your iOS mobile device. Now you can make your video meetings more fun and personal while you’re on the go. Learn more

Teams casting from Android and iOS Teams App

For quick ad-hoc meetings that don’t require a formal scheduled meeting, users can leverage Teams casting to wirelessly connect to a Teams Room and display content from their mobile device. Users can broadcast their screen and share content stored locally on their device or accessible via Teams or OneDrive. Learn more