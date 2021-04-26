Microsoft reveals new features and capabilities coming to Excel for the web

Microsoft today announced several new features and capabilities that are coming to Excel for the web. With these new features, you will be able to easily format your data with color and style, a new mini toolbar for quick access to formatting features, table improvements and more. Find the full change log below.

Custom color palette

Match your brand colors or fine tune your color choices with custom color palettes:

Select from a wide range of color options via the more colors dialog box by simply dragging the color slider

Change color shade by dragging your cursor around the more colors rectangle and view your selection in the preview box

Input RGB values or hex values directly for easy color selection

Cell styles gallery

Keep the formatting of your data consistent so it’s easy to read and understand by applying cell styles such as fonts, number formats, and cell borders and shading.

Draw & erase borders

Highlight your data or differentiate one set of data from another by adding or removing cell borders. Pick Draw Border to add outer borders, Draw Border Grid to add gridlines, or Erase Borders to erase them.

Mini toolbar

Right click to get quick access to most common formatting commands via the new mini toolbar.

Table improvements

Tables are muscle memory for many Excel users, and we want to continue bringing you a more consistent table experience across Excel on the desktop and Excel for the web, from design and styling to naming to total rows and more:

Select table design and styling options

Rename a table

Add total row

Format any data as table

New printing experience (coming soon)

See what you’re printing and customize it the way you want it with the new printing experience in Excel for the web, now supporting print preview with page layout settings: