Microsoft and NBA announce multiyear partnership to deliver personalized game broadcasts

Microsoft and NBA (National Basketball Association) today announced a multiyear partnership to improve the NBA experience for fans. As part of this partnership, Microsoft will become the Official Artificial Intelligence Partner and an Official Cloud and Laptop Partner for the following starting with the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA

Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NBA G League

USA Basketball

Microsoft will also become the entitlement partner of the NBA Draft Combine from next season and an associate partner of future events including NBA All-Star, MGM Resorts NBA Summer League and WNBA All-Star.

Microsoft and NBA will also collaborate on delivering live and on-demand game broadcasts.

Microsoft along with NBA Digital will create a new direct-to-consumer platform on Azure cloud platform that will use machine learning and AI to deliver personalized game broadcasts and other content offerings.

The NBA’s vast array of data sources and extensive historical video archive will be surfaced to fans through state-of-the-art machine learning, cognitive search and advanced data analytics solutions. This will create a more personalized fan experience that tailors the content to the preferences of the fan, rewards participation, and provides more insights and analysis than ever.

Additionally, this platform will enable the NBA to uncover unique insights and add new dimensions to the game for fans, coaches and broadcasters. The companies will also explore additional ways technology can be used to enhance the NBA’s business and game operations.

“We are thrilled to serve as the official AI partner of the NBA,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “Together, we’ll bring fans closer to the game and players they love with new personalized experiences powered by Microsoft Azure.”

Source: Microsoft