Microsoft moves a step closer to releasing Snipping Tool with screen recording for everyone

Microsoft started rolling out a brand new Snipping Tool with screen recording capability last December, but it was highly unreliable and was limited to Dev Channel Insiders only. After almost a month, Microsoft has finally started rolling out the screen recording functionality to Beta Channel Insiders.

Microsoft recently brought an important improvement to Snipping Tool by enabling users to pause recording. And it is no longer limited to Dev Channel Insiders. Microsoft has said that the Snipping Tool version 11.2212.24.0 for Beta Channel Insiders can also let users pause recording sessions. The software giant has also promised that Beta Channel Insiders will notice improved performance and reliability while using the app, hinting that the app may be ready to be rolled out to everyone via the Windows 11 Moment 2 update, coming in February or March this year.

If you are enrolled in Beta Channel, open the Microsoft Store and check for updates, and the latest version of the Snipping Tool should show up. Install the update to enjoy screen recording using the first-party app.

To start screen recording, open the Snipping Tool app and select the new record option. After that, you can choose the part of your screen you want to record before starting your screen recording session. Also, you need to keep in mind that screen recording does not record audio.

While Microsoft could be readying Snipping Tool with screen recording capability for Windows 11 Moment 2 update, there is confirmation whether Microsoft will bring this to Windows 10 users in the future. As of now, the screen recording remains a Windows 11-exclusive capability, with availability currently limited to Dev and Beta Channel Insiders.

