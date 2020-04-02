Microsoft Power Apps now allows you to easily develop mixed reality apps

Microsoft PowerApps is a low-code no-code platform that makes it possible for everyone to create business process applications. Today, Microsoft announced that it is adding mixed reality capabilities to Power Apps. With these capabilities, even a firstline worker in an organization will be able to build mixed reality applications using a simple drag-and-drop editor.

Following mixed reality features will be available in Power Apps:

Now in Power Apps you will be able to use 3D models or virtual volumetric representations to find out if a pathway is large enough; if the product will fit or how placement might impact line of sight.

to find out if a pathway is large enough; if the product will fit or how placement might impact line of sight. When your workflow requires understanding dimensions of the physical world, you will be able to take linear or volumetric measurements directly through the Power App. Use the results to kick off automated processes or store these back into your data source.

directly through the Power App. Use the results to kick off automated processes or store these back into your data source. When you need to visualize how products will look in a space, you will be able to bring 3D models into Power Apps . Your users will be able to view and interact with 3D models, place them in the real world, and take a photo of the scene to share with others.

. Your users will be able to view and to share with others. If you don’t have 3D models – no problem. They are not the only way to leverage mixed reality. Traditional images like jpgs and pngs can also be placed in the real world to help visualize how a product might exist in that space.

Check out the demo video below.

Mixed reality capabilities in Power Apps will be available in public preview in May. If you are interested in participating in private preview program, you can send a mail to [email protected].

Source: Microsoft