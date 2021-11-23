Microsoft brings new Mixed Reality features to Windows 10 users

Microsoft is bringing several new Mixed Reality features that are currently available on Windows 11 to Windows 10 users. From November 22 2021, Windows 10 version 2004 and newer will have Infinite Expanse, SteamVR boot with Mixed Reality Portal launch, and new startup experience. Read about these features in detail below.
Infinite Expanse
- New virtual home environment for Windows Mixed Reality devices featuring a significant reduction in scope and size, streamlined down to singular stage instead of the more feature-rich Cliffhouse.
- Built with performance in mind, the Infinite Expanse was designed to address long-standing customer requests for a less resource-intensive virtual home environment that allows customers to get the best performance out of their games and experiences.
- This new virtual home environment can be found in the Pins Panel within the Places menu.
SteamVR boot with Mixed Reality Portal launch
- New setting available to automatically launch SteamVR when WMR launches, allowing you to bypass WMR home space and jump directly into SteamVR.
- This new setting can be found in the Settings app under Mixed Reality > Startup and Desktop > Automatic Startup.
New startup experience settings
- New settings available to better configure your ideal startup experience by increasing your level of control over when Mixed Reality Portal launches.
- You can now control whether or not Mixed Reality Portal launches when a device is connected or when the presence sensor is activated, as well as control how the virtual Desktop app opens.
- These new settings can be found in the Settings app under Mixed Reality > Startup and Desktop
- Toggle to start MRP on HMD plug-in.
- Toggle to start MRP when presence is detected.
- Toggle Open Desktop app on desktop app focus.
Source: Microsoft
Comments