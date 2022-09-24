Microsoft mistakenly added Windows KB5017383 preview update to WSUS

Microsoft admitted that it made a mistake by listing the Windows KB5017383 preview update in Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).

“IT administrators who utilize Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) might notice that the Windows September 2022 preview update, known as the ‘C’ release, is listed among the updates available from WSUS. This listing is an error,” said Microsoft. “Preview updates are generally available for manual importing via the Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Updates.”

While it won’t affect home users, the error can lead to other problems for enterprise users, such as issues in installing the September 2022 Cumulative Update Preview for .NET Framework.

“In environments where WSUS is configured to auto-approve updates and also auto-decline superseded content, the Windows September 2022 Security update may subsequently be auto-declined and auto-expired from the client view,” Microsoft added.

Thankfully, Microsoft reported that the update has already been removed from WSUS and offered a workaround for those who will experience the auto-declined and auto-expired issues caused by the error.

“If this occurs, see the guidance for reinstating declined updates. Then run an update synchronization within Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager, or update management environments. Environments configured to only take security updates should not reflect these symptoms.”

Specifically, it affects client Windows versions: Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 11, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2; Windows 10, and version 1809. Meanwhile, under server Windows versions, the systems affected include Windows Server 2022; Windows Server, version 20H2; Windows Server, and version 1809. As of now, Microsoft said that it is now finding ways to help these affected systems.

“The Windows September 2022 preview release is being removed from WSUS and we are working on a resolution to support customers who had imported updates via WSUS inadvertently. We estimate a solution will be available in the coming days.”