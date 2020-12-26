Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is already widely leaked and is expected to hit the market early next year.

From leaked photos, we know the device will be cosmetically the same as the Surface Pro 7, mainly featuring upgrade processors, with the tablet moving to Intel’s Tiger Lake CPU (with variants with Core i7-1185G7 processor and Iris Xe graphics and another with the AMD Renoir also being spotted).

One of the upgrades may finally address a ridiculous issue which should not really exist even in 2020.

That is that the base Surface Pro 8 is expected to come with a Core i3 processor and only 4GB of RAM. This is less than most new smartphones.

WindowsLatest reports that Microsoft is looking at releasing a version of the base model with a Core i3 processor and a massive 8 GB of RAM. Previously 8GB RAM was only available on the Core i5 and i7 models.

Unfortunately, the rumour suggests the 4GB model will still be around, meaning the 8GB will be available as a paid upgrade.

That leaves the rumoured line-up as:

Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD OR Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD.

Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD / 256GB SSD

Core i7, 16 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD, 512 GB SSD or 1TB SSD storage

The new Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 are expected to be launched in January 2021.