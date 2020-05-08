We heard earlier that Microsoft may have delayed the release of the Windows 10 2004/May 2020 Update.

Previously rumoured to be rolling out on the 12th May to consumers, Mary Jo Foley from ZDNet reported that the release may be delayed till the 28th May.

Now, noticed by Windows Latest, Microsoft may have accidentally confirmed that date in an update to their Shiproom Schedule.

The yellow box on the 26,27 and 28th May is labelled Feature Update in the legend.

It is expected that the final master may have gone out to OEMs on the 5th May and to developers on the 12th May.

Windows 10 May 2020 update brings a vast number of new features and should bring improved performance to low-end PCs. See the full changelog here.