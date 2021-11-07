Microsoft already has a Surface mouse that folds to some degree. Their Arc mouse packs flat but can be curved to better fit in your hand when in use.

Now a new patent suggests the company is working on a new version that can fold 180 degrees to make it easier to pack.

In the patent the company writes:

A foldable computer mouse is provided that includes a deformable body configurable to be formed into a first expanded configuration usable for receiving inputs for controlling a computing device and a second folded configuration in which a first portion of the deformable body is folded over a second portion of the deformable body.

A collapsible computer mouse is provided that includes a deformable body that can be configured to be in a first deployed configuration that can be used to receive input for controlling a computing device, and a second folded configuration that includes a first Part of the deformable body is folded over a second part of the deformable body can be shaped.

The patent from the 30th March 2021 and was published a few days ago, though of course this does not give us any indication on when the foldable mouse will join Microsoft’s other folding gadgets.

via WindowsUnited.