The pandemic has familiarized all of us with video conferencing and has suddenly made the redundant webcams in our laptops very important.

Often left out of the party has been desktop users, who would often not have a webcam or a microphone, suddenly creating a whole new market.

According to Petri.com’s sources, Microsoft is set to take advantage of the new demand with a new stand-alone webcam, after last releasing one a decade ago.

The new camera will reportedly support HDR video and feature a privacy cover. It will not however have 4K support.

Petri reports that Microsoft will also be releasing an audio peripheral to complement the webcam, though it would probably have made more sense to create an all-in-one product.

The exact date of Microsoft’s upcoming Surface event is not known yet, but Microsoft is expected to announce new Surface Laptops there.