Microsoft is making things a little bit easier for enterprise network admins.
The company has made Windows 11 Enterprise images available for a variety of virtual machines including VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox and Parallels.
The images include:
- Window 11 Enterprise (evaluation)
- Windows 10 SDK, version 2004 (10.0.19041.0)
- Visual Studio 2019 (latest as of 10/09/21) with the UWP, .NET desktop, and Azure workflows enabled and also includes the Windows Template Studio extension
- Visual Studio Code (latest as of 10/09/21)
- Windows Subsystem for Linux enabled with Ubuntu installed
- Developer mode enabled
- Windows Terminal installed
The 20 GB download is available now and expires on the 9th of January 2022.
Find it at Microsoft here.
via the WC
