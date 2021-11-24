Microsoft is making things a little bit easier for enterprise network admins.

The company has made Windows 11 Enterprise images available for a variety of virtual machines including VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox and Parallels.

The images include:

  • Window 11 Enterprise (evaluation)
  • Windows 10 SDK, version 2004 (10.0.19041.0)
  • Visual Studio 2019 (latest as of 10/09/21) with the UWP, .NET desktop, and Azure workflows enabled and also includes the Windows Template Studio extension
  • Visual Studio Code (latest as of 10/09/21)
  • Windows Subsystem for Linux enabled with Ubuntu installed
  • Developer mode enabled
  • Windows Terminal installed

The 20 GB download is available now and expires on the 9th of January 2022.

Find it at Microsoft here.

via the WC

Comments