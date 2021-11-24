Microsoft is making things a little bit easier for enterprise network admins.

The company has made Windows 11 Enterprise images available for a variety of virtual machines including VMWare, Hyper-V, VirtualBox and Parallels.

The images include:

Window 11 Enterprise (evaluation)

Windows 10 SDK, version 2004 (10.0.19041.0)

Visual Studio 2019 (latest as of 10/09/21) with the UWP, .NET desktop, and Azure workflows enabled and also includes the Windows Template Studio extension

Visual Studio Code (latest as of 10/09/21)

Windows Subsystem for Linux enabled with Ubuntu installed

Developer mode enabled

Windows Terminal installed

The 20 GB download is available now and expires on the 9th of January 2022.

Find it at Microsoft here.

via the WC