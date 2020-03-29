Last year Microsoft announced Microsoft Live Events, a streaming video product for enterprise users for companies which use Microsoft 365 and who wish to broadcast to up to 100,000 users for professional-quality townhalls or simple live or on-demand events in real-time from anywhere, on any device.

Microsoft Live Events is currently available for free in preview to sites which use Microsoft Teams, which has of course seen massive growth over the recent weeks as more and more employees are forced to work from home.

The service is also suitable for broadcasting to the public, meaning anyone with a link can join in, and of course, can also be used securely. It features AI-powered tools such as automatic transcription, automatic translation and searches inside video, and is a lot more professional than YouTube Live.

For an overview on how to use the service see a tutorial below:

As noted earlier, if you are a Teams user Microsoft Live Events is currently available for free in Preview. Check it out at Microsoft here.