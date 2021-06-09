Microsoft announces a lightweight version of the Visio web app for commercial customers

Until now, Visio has been available only as a standalone app for purchase from Microsoft. Based on the customer feedback, Microsoft is bringing core Visio capabilities to Microsoft 365 for all commercial license subscribers. Microsoft will release a lightweight version of the Visio web app for business and enterprise customers in July. And it will be available for free to customers with following licences:

Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Microsoft 365 Business Standard, Microsoft 365 Business Premium, Microsoft 365 Apps for business, Office 365 E1, Office 365 E3, Office 365 E5, Office 365 F3, Microsoft 365 F3 (includes Office 365 F3), Microsoft 365 E3 (includes Office 365 E3), Microsoft 365 E5 (includes Office 365 E5), Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, Office 365 A1, Office 365 A3, Office 365 E5, Microsoft 365 A1 (one-time, per-device license paired with free Office 365 A1 per user licenses), Microsoft 365 A3 (includes Office 365 A3), Microsoft 365 A5 (includes Office 365 A5).

Details on the new Visio web app:

Go to Visio from Office Online, choose from the available templates or a blank canvas, and start diagramming.

The web app in Microsoft 365 will offer many popular diagram templates—including basic flowcharts and process diagrams.

You can co-author with your colleagues with rich collaboration features.

Seamless integration with a variety of Microsoft solutions, including Microsoft Teams, will provide you a collaborative diagramming experience. For example, you can open Visio diagrams directly in Teams. You can include Visio diagrams as a JPEG or PNG file in Word documents or PowerPoint presentations.

Source: Microsoft