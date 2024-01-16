Microsoft lifts free Copilot daily limit, rolling out amidst buzz over paid Copilot Pro plan

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft has recently announced that the free Copilot has lifted its daily limit. Previously, the Copilot daily limit was capped at 300 chats each day, and for some users, it can be too limiting.

Michael Schechter, Microsoft’s VP for Bing department, told a user on X (fka Twitter) that the free plan of Copilot doesn’t have a daily limit anymore. Though, folks over at Redmond still “do watch for scraping and other inauthentic behavior.”

No, though we do watch for scraping and other inauthentic behavior — Michael Schechter (@mikeschechter) January 16, 2024

However, this still doesn’t apply to images. And while the limit per chat for images (30) remains in effect, you will no longer receive the “You have reached your daily chat limit” message since the 300 chat daily limit does not apply anymore.

Copilot is a powerful AI tool that can help users be more productive. There are a few subscription plans: the free one works on all Windows desktops like a chatbot on the right side of your screen.

The new Copilot Pro plan, which costs the same as ChatGPT Plus ($20), is the expansion of it: you get AI features in popular apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, early access to OpenAI’s latest models, and custom Copilot GPTs.

There’s also another thing called Copilot for Microsoft 365, designed for small and large businesses and organizations.