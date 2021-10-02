Microsoft Lens iOS app has been updated today, taking it to version 2.54.1

The update brings a number of improvements particularly in managing previous scans and dealing with the resulting PDF files.

See the full changelog below:

Changelog:

Select multiple files – Now you can share and delete files in bulk.
Rename Scans – Now you can rename saved scans.
News for PDF files – Introduced some new features regarding PDF management.

Editing previously saved PDF files.
Text-searchable PDF files saved on your device.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Microsoft Lens is a must-have for students, and a good introduction to the Office ecosystem for them. Download the updated app here from App Store, or you can click on the below link to install it on your iPhone.

