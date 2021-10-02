Microsoft Lens iOS app has been updated today, taking it to version 2.54.1

The update brings a number of improvements particularly in managing previous scans and dealing with the resulting PDF files.

See the full changelog below:

Changelog:

Select multiple files – Now you can share and delete files in bulk.

Rename Scans – Now you can rename saved scans.

News for PDF files – Introduced some new features regarding PDF management. Editing previously saved PDF files.

Text-searchable PDF files saved on your device. Bug fixes and performance improvements.

Microsoft Lens is a must-have for students, and a good introduction to the Office ecosystem for them. Download the updated app here from App Store, or you can click on the below link to install it on your iPhone.

via WBI