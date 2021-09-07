Microsoft Lens iOS app was updated over the weekend App Store. This update Version 2.53.1 Fixes an issue where the filter and crop capability was freezing for some users. Also, Microsoft has rebranded My Files as My Scans. The update also includes general bug fixes and performance improvements

Change log:

Fixes an issue where the filter and crop capability was freezing for some users My Files is now called My Scans Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Microsoft Lens is a must-have for students, and a good introduction to the Office ecosystem for them. Download the updated app here from App Store, or you can click on the below link to install it on your iPhone.