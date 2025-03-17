Microsoft Launches Dragon Copilot - A dedicated AI voice assistant for the Healthcare Industry

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft, on March 3, 2025, unveiled the new Dragon Copilot AI – specifically designed for healthcare professionals. The new AI-powered voice assistant uses the Dragon Medical One dictation technology making with DAX Copilot’s ambient listening capabilities to address the clinical documentation needs in the healthcare industry.

The Need for AI in Healthcare

While AI is gradually finding its way into the healthcare sector, the new Dragon Copilot is designed to reduce healthcare providers’ administrative workload. The average burnout in the U.S. for a clinician has dropped from 53% in 2023 to 48% in 2024, but the medical industry still faces significant workforce challenges due to its aging population.

What is Microsoft’s Dragon Copilot?

Microsoft’s all-new Dragon Copilot AI enables medical professionals to create clinical notes through natural conversation, streamline documentation workflows, as well as automate routine tasks like referral letters and after-visit summaries.

Microsoft reports that DAX’s ambient AI technology, a component of Dragon Copilot, has already assisted in over 3 million patient conversations across 600 healthcare organizations in the past month. Clinicians using the technology reported saving approximately five minutes per patient encounter.

“With Dragon Copilot, we’re not just enhancing how we work in the EHR. We’re tapping into a Microsoft-powered ecosystem where AI assistance extends across our organization,” said Dr. R. Hal Baker, SVP and Chief Digital and Information Officer at WellSpan Health.

When & Where will Dragon Copilot be Available

The AI-powered voice assistant system will be available in the U.S. and Canada in May 2025 and will later expand to the European markets, including the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands.

As AI is rapidly finding new and effective ways to contribute to the healthcare sector, Dragon Copilot is an interesting initiative by Microsoft to provide solutions for workforce burnout in the healthcare market.