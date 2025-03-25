Microsoft launches 11 new Security Copilot Agents to help overwhelmed security teams

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has launched an expansion of its AI-powered Security Copilot platform with 11 new Security Copilot Agents to further enhance cybersecurity protection for organizations increasingly facing advanced attacks. ?This comes one year after the launch of Microsoft Security Copilot, as an evolution and a step toward a more secure future.

Six new Agents from Microsoft

The security landscape is becoming increasingly complex, and AI is speeding up the frequency and severity of threats. This escalation poses genuine difficulties for security teams, usually operating with finite budgets and human resources. Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s Global Head of Security, reiterated the imperative of addressing these issues, highlighting that current security human resource bases are insufficient to meet growing demands.

The relentless pace and complexity of cyberattacks have surpassed human capacity and establishing AI agents is a necessity for modern security.

Five new Agents from partners

In addition to the six in-house agents, Microsoft has collaborated with industry leaders like OneTrust, Aviatrix, BlueVoyant, Tanium, and Fletch to introduce five additional agents. These collaborations aim to deliver end-to-end protections and enable organizations to better navigate the sophisticated threat landscape and regulatory requirements.

Privacy Breach Response Agent by OneTrust analyzes data breaches to generate guidance for the privacy team on how to meet regulatory requirements.

analyzes data breaches to generate guidance for the privacy team on how to meet regulatory requirements. Network Supervisor Agent by Aviatrix performs root cause analysis and summarizes issues related to VPN, gateway, or Site2Cloud connection outages and failures.

performs root cause analysis and summarizes issues related to VPN, gateway, or Site2Cloud connection outages and failures. SecOps Tooling Agent by BlueVoyant assesses a security operations center (SOC) and state of controls to make recommendations that help optimize security operations and improve controls, efficacy, and compliance.

assesses a security operations center (SOC) and state of controls to make recommendations that help optimize security operations and improve controls, efficacy, and compliance. Alert Triage Agent by Tanium provides analysts with the necessary context to quickly and confidently make decisions on each alert.

provides analysts with the necessary context to quickly and confidently make decisions on each alert. Task Optimizer Agent by Fletch helps organizations forecast and prioritize the most critical cyberthreat alerts to reduce alert fatigue and improve security.

The new Security Copilot Agents will be available in preview starting next month. The phased rollout will allow organizations to gradually adopt these AI capabilities in security processes, allowing them to reflect on how they affect and perform in actual conditions.

Through these AI-driven agents, Microsoft aims to provide security teams with significant capabilities to combat the growing threat landscape, enhancing organizations’ overall resilience and security position.