A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft pushed a new update to Microsoft Launcher beta users, adding a couple of new features. The update is now rolling out to everyone, so those who’re not running the beta update can also enjoy the new features.

Taking the app to version 6.211203.0.1025841., the update adds promotional banner on News feed page for users who don’t have the Start app installed. The update also brings Microsoft Rewards widgets to Italy and Spain. Additionally, the update offers general bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changelog

Promotional banner was added on News feed page for users who don’t have Start app installed

Microsoft Rewards widgets now support Italy and Spain

Other known bugs were fixed, and UX improvements were made on feed