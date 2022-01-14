Microsoft Launcher beta has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 6.211203.0.1025841., the update adds promotional banner on News feed page for users who don’t have the Start app installed. The update also brings Microsoft Rewards widgets to Italy and Spain. Additionally, the update offers general bug fixes and performance improvements.
Changelog
- Promotional banner was added on News feed page for users who don’t have Start app installed
- Microsoft Rewards widgets now support Italy and Spain
- Other known bugs were fixed, and UX improvements were made on feed
