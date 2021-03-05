Microsoft Launcher app has received an update in the Google Play Store. Taking the app to version 6.210203.0.946420, the update brings a number of minor fixes. Earlier today, Microsoft also rolled out the same update to Microsoft Launcher beta testers. And now, the update is also available for the general public. Meanwhile, you can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

Browser settings will no longer be affected by updates

Issues with Time and Weather widgets have been corrected.

Known bugs were fixed and performance updates were made for an improved experience.

Some of those items appear to be the same as the previous changelog, and Surface Duo users report the update has not fixed the ‘black screen’ issue, unfortunately.

