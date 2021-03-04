Microsoft Launcher beta app has received an update in the Google Play Store.

The update brings takes the app to version 6.210102.0.940620 and brings along a number of minor fixes.

You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

Browser settings will no longer be affected by updates

Issues with Time and Weather widgets have been corrected.

Known bugs were fixed and performance updates were made for an improved experience.

Some of those items appear to be the same as the previous changelog, and Surface Duo users report the update has not fixed the ‘black screen’ issue, unfortunately.

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.