Microsoft has released an update for Microsoft Launcher for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 which brings big improvements to the Launcher on the original Surface Duo.

The update, which takes the app to version 6.211102.0.1017440, brings the design improvements of the launcher on the Surface Duo 2 to the original Duo.

The changelog reads:

Launcher’s feed and overall design were updated.

The News feed experience was enhanced.

The toggle between work and personal apps was improved.

Additional filters are now available to improve searching.

Other known bugs were fixed, and improvements were made.

Visual improvements include a new app draw, more rounded corners, new transparency effects and more.

Of course, Surface Duo owners are actually waiting for the Android 11 update for the now veteran device, which has been promised before the end of the year. With only a few working days to go, Surface Duo owners may have to be satisfied with the new look of their device well into the new year.

via onMSFT