Microsoft has continued to improve their new Microsoft Launcher Preview app. Early this year, Microsoft released a new preview version of Microsoft Launcher in Play Store. This version of Microsoft Launcher has new features such as Dark Mode, Landscape Mode, and numerous performance improvements, built on a new codebase.

The latest new feature added is the ability to change app icons with new icons from icon packs.

Gallery

The screenshot suggests Microsoft will also offer a download source for icon packs, though where these icon packs will be sourced from is unknown at this point.

Microsoft recently updated the new Microsoft Launcher Preview version with Android 10 gesture support, the ability to hide some apps from the app drawer, the ability to select multiple apps at once when removing or pinning apps, pin specific widgets from the feed to a new page, creating whole screen widgets and several bug fixes.

You can download the updated Microsoft Launcher Preview app here from Play Store.

Via Alumia