Microsoft Launcher app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 6.210502.0.963770, the update brings a couple of new features, performance improvements, and general bug fixes.

Talking about what’s new, it’s now possible to long-press to delete the work folder. The update also includes French privacy requirements, time widget improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Support long press to delete work folder for Android work profile enrolled users.

French privacy requirements are now available in settings.

The time widget will now update for daylight saving time.

Bug fixed on notification display in dark theme.

Bug fixed on home screen restore issue from lower app version.

Other known bugs and performance improvements were made.

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.