Microsoft Launcher app has received an update on Android. Taking the app to version 6.210602.0.966160, the update a new feature to Surface Duo smartphones, performance improvements, and general bug fixes.

Talking about what’s new, it’s now possible for Surface Duo users to turn on Android work profile while opening groups of work apps. Beyond this, the update has no other new features to offer. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Easily turn on Android work profile while opening groups of work apps on Microsoft Duo.

Other known bugs were fixed and performance improvements were made.

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.