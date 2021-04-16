Microsoft Launcher app has received an update in the Google Play Store. Taking the app to version 6.210302.0.954750, the update brings app group visual updates for Surface Duo. The update also includes general fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

App group visual updates on Surface Duo

Bug fixed on home screen gesture on Surface Duo

Bug fixed on folder preview display

Bug fixed on app icon display on home screen

Bug fixed on bottom page indication of dynamic feed

General bug fixes and performance improvements

Some of those items appear to be the same as the previous changelog, and Surface Duo users report the update has not fixed the ‘black screen’ issue, unfortunately.

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.