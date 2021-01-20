Microsoft Launcher beta app has received an update. Taking the app to version 6.210102.940491.

The update brings fit and finish improvements for the Surface Duo and also general improvements for all users.

You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

Surface Duo improvements – Home screen settings and app alignment have been improved on Surface Duo.

Order of apps – The order of apps will remain constant even after restarting Microsoft Launcher.

Browser settings – Your browser settings will no longer be changed after updates.

Fixed some problems with the Clock and Weather widgets.

Known bugs have been fixed and performance has been improved.

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.

via WBI