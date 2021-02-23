Microsoft Launcher beta app has received an update in the Google Play Store.

The update brings layout improvements for the Surface Duo and also general improvements for all users.

You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

Home screen settings and app alignment on Surface Duo have been improved

Apps will now remain in the same order after restarting Launcher

Browser settings will no longer be affected by updates

Issues with Time and Weather widgets have been corrected

Known bugs were fixed and performance updates were made for an improved experience

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.