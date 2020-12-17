Microsoft Launcher beta app has received an update. Taking the app to version 6.2.201201.93161, the update makes it easier for the users to set up a work profile from the feed page. Apart from that, the update also includes improved design, bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the full changelog below.

Changelog

Work profile – The setup of a work profile from the feed page has been improved.

– The setup of a work profile from the feed page has been improved. Improved design – The spacing between apps in folders has been adjusted from a design perspective.

– The spacing between apps in folders has been adjusted from a design perspective. Fixed an error resetting the icon package after a Microsoft Launcher restart.

Fixed a gesture error by scrolling up on the shortcuts page.

Fixing bugs and performance improvements.

You can install the Microsoft Launcher app from the below link, or you can get it by going to the Google Play Store.

via WBI