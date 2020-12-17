Microsoft Launcher beta app has received an update. Taking the app to version 6.2.201201.93161, the update makes it easier for the users to set up a work profile from the feed page. Apart from that, the update also includes improved design, bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can read the full changelog below.
Changelog
- Work profile – The setup of a work profile from the feed page has been improved.
- Improved design – The spacing between apps in folders has been adjusted from a design perspective.
- Fixed an error resetting the icon package after a Microsoft Launcher restart.
- Fixed a gesture error by scrolling up on the shortcuts page.
- Fixing bugs and performance improvements.
