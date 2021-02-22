Last week Microsoft announced Journal, a Microsoft Garage project. Journal is a Windows 10 app for people who love to journal using their digital pen. In the Journal app, drawings can be sketched, annotations can be freely inserted, and information can be located with search.

For those who mainly type the features of the app may be a bit difficult to visualize, but fortunately Microsoft posted a demo video giving a good taste of how it works.

Journal app features:

An ink-first experience for those who write with a digital pen

A page-based canvas for easy scrolling, optimized for tablet and 2-in-1 devices

New intuitive Ink Gestures that don’t require mode switches

Drag and drop your content between pages, or to your favourite applications

Microsoft 365 Integration to access your Calendar for faster meeting notes (Subscription required, sold separately)

Import and markup PDF documents and images

Search using keywords or filters

Journal was created by team members of the Applied Sciences Group (ASG) in Redmond, WA, Toronto, Canada, and San Francisco, CA. The team would love to hear from users as they continue to fine-tune the app’s experiences and explore adding new features and capabilities.

Try Journal today by downloading it from the Microsoft Store here.

via Tron