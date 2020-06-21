This year released a Surface Laptop 3 powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 3780U and Ryzen 5 3580U CPUs and after being relatively well-received, it appears that Microsoft will be returning to that well.

A new result has shown up on 3DMark of a Microsoft device powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800U processor.

The AMD Ryzen 7 4800U has eight cores and 16 threads, double that of last year’s Surface Laptop 3 and is made with a 7nm process, with clock rates of 1.8 GHz to 4.2 GHz and a TDP of 15 W.

The AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor has benchmarked well against the Intel Core i9-9880H, suggesting the Surface shipped with the processor will be targetted directly at power users.

Are our readers ready to stray from Intel Inside? Let us know below.

via WindowsLatest