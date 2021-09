Microsoft is making it easier to save a web page in Edge as a PDF.

The feature, which is currently in Edge Canary, would add the option as a top-level entry in the right-click menu, the same as Save and Print.

The option is more intuitive and obvious than printing a web page as a PDF, the current implementation.

The feature is being tested in Edge 95 Canary, but it appears to be available as a controlled roll-out and not available to everyone at present.

via Techdows